Substitute teacher admitted relationship with teen student, document says

MONETT, Mo. (KSNF) — A Missouri substitute teacher is facing charges after admitting to having sexual contact with a student, according to a court document.

The Lawrence County Prosecuting Attorney charged 25-year-old Loryn Barclay with two felony counts of sexual contact with a student.

According to the probable cause statement, a Monett police officer interviewed a 17-year-old student, who said he had a sexual relationship with Barclay between November 2016 and January 2017.

In an interview with the police, Barclay said she “had an inappropriate relationship” with a student, the statement says.