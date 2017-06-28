VIDEO: NC Coast Guard crew helps medevac teen from Norwegian cruise ship

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — The Coast Guard medevaced a 14-year-old from a cruise ship 303 miles east of Ocean City, Maryland, Tuesday morning.

The captain of the cruise ship Norwegian Breakaway notified the 5th District Command Center in Portsmouth, Virginia, that a young man on board was suffering appendicitis-like symptoms.

An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and an HC-130J aircraft crew from Air Station Elizabeth City arrived on the scene. The crew took the teen and his grandmother to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“The professionalism exhibited by the crew of the Norwegian Breakaway ensured that the Coast Guard was adequately informed of a life threatening situation aboard,” said Lt. J.G. Dan Dunn, the command duty officer at the 5th District Command Center. “Their willingness to alter their course inland ensured that the aircrew transported this young man to the appropriate medical facility in a timely manner, thus saving his life.”

