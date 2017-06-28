Warming through the weekend, storms to end the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The comfortable temperatures and humidity we’ve had the past few isn’t gone yet, but it’s will be soon. The beginning of July this weekend the 4th of July holiday will once again feel like summer in North Carolina. The late day shower and thunderstorm chances will also return as we head into the holiday weekend.

Tuesday was a warm day, but thanks to low humidity it was comfortably warm. The high in the Triangle was 83 while Fayetteville made it up to 88. The normal high this time of year is 89 and we will be back above that starting this weekend.

Overnight into Wednesday morning will be cooler than it’s been in more than two weeks. Skies will clear with early morning temperatures dropping down to 58.

Wednesday will be sunny and comfortable. The high will be 85.

Thursday will be partly cloudy and warmer as the humidity levels start to climb. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 64.

Friday will have more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and storms possible later in the day. Friday is also the day most of us will likely feel the humidity back in the air. The rain risk will be 30 percent. The high will be 88, after a morning low of 66.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid with a slight risk of a PM storm. The high will be near 90, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will see partly to mostly cloudy skies again with a few showers or storms possible later in the day. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will still have more clouds with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent. Tuesday is the 4th of July and it will feel like it with highs in the lower 90s and a chance of late day showers and storms.

