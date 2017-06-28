Woman suffers burns to legs in Orange County house fire

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was injured Wednesday in a fire at a home outside Efland, fire officials confirmed.

The fire started around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Bradshaw Quarry Road south of Efland, according to Elizabeth Farnan with the Orange County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A woman was transported to UNC Medical Center for burns. Family members told CBS North Carolina’s Kelly Kennedy the woman suffered burns to her legs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Farnan said the family was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished and the extent of the damage was not released.