Woman suffers burns to legs in Orange County house fire

By Published: Updated:

EFLAND, N.C. (WNCN) – A woman was injured Wednesday in a fire at a home outside Efland, fire officials confirmed.

(Kelly Kennedy/CBS North Carolina)

The fire started around 1 p.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Bradshaw Quarry Road south of Efland, according to Elizabeth Farnan with the Orange County Fire Marshal’s Office.

A woman was transported to UNC Medical Center for burns. Family members told CBS North Carolina’s Kelly Kennedy the woman suffered burns to her legs.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Farnan said the family was at home at the time of the fire.

The fire was extinguished and the extent of the damage was not released.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s