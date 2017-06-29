2 children dead after missing pickup truck pulled from pond

PARON, AR (KARK) — Two young children are dead after a truck was found in a pond Wednesday evening, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said, and two adults are being charged in their deaths.

Shortly after 10 p.m., The deputies with the SCSO were called to the 16000 block of Highway 298 in Paron in reference to a missing pick-up truck with two children inside.

While deputies were en route, they were told the truck was actually in a pond near that address.

At that point, the Fire Department and EMS were also called to the scene.

Two children, a 2-year-old girl and a 6-month-old boy, were found and medical treatment immediately began.

The SCSO has not released where the children were exactly found, or their condition at the time of discovery, but both children later died.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division (CID) were called to the scene.