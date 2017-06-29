Bill Reh looks at new technology designed to keep parents from leaving kids in hot cars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With temperatures expected to continue to heat up into the 90s to start July, Wake County Public Health, along with Safe Kids North Carolina held a demonstration of how quickly inside cars heat up during the day.

Temperatures can easily reach over 130 degrees.

There are some new technologies that can help parents and caregivers remember to never leave children alone in a car.

Sue Luk of Raleigh is a busy mom, but she always remembers who is with her in her car.

“I have a 6-year-old daughter, and I’m very concerned about that,” she sasid. “I wouldn’t leave my daughter in the car, even at the gas station she’s in my arms the whole time.”

Not everyone is as vigilant as Luk. This year, already, 16 children across the country have died from heatstroke after being left alone in a car. Now there is some new technology to help people remember to never leave a child in a car.

The first is a Sensor Seat car seat.

Alan Buchanan of Safe Kids North Carolina said, “The Sensor Safe car seat actually works with the car’s on-board diagnostic system, and basically, you just plug this device into the car, and it gives the parent an alert when they get to their destination to check the back seat.”

The sensor, just a little bigger than your thumb, comes with the Sensor Safe car seat and plugs in underneath the dashboard. The actual sensor safe car seat communicates to the onboard sensor any time the car seat is clicked shut.

If you don’t want to buy a new car seat, you can buy a new car. General Motors has developed an in dash reminder system on some of its newer models.

“Any time the back door is open before the car is started or once the car is started, it gives a reminder when you get to your destination to check back there,” Buchannan says.

The reminder is shown on the front dashboard screen telling you to check the back seat.

That is something Luk thinks she doesn’t needs.

“It’s just a matter of common sense,” she said. “So I don’t think we need an electronic device to remind us that we left our kids in the back of the car, we should be stretching our mind and our brain.”

But with all the distractions around us, Buchannan suggested another way to use technology…”set an alarm reminder on your smart phone that will go off at the time you are supposed to reach your destination.”