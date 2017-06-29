Court hearing lawsuit over NC schools power shift

By Published:

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Today, a court is hearing a lawsuit challenging North Carolina lawmakers’ effort to shift power from the state Board of Education to the elected Republican statewide schools superintendent.

The changes coincide with moves by Republican legislators to curtail the powers of Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s on track to appoint several board members during his first term.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

The law passed in December would give new state schools Superintendent Mark Johnson some control over the state’s education budget, oversight of charter schools and authority to hire senior-level aides. The changes have been on hold while the lawsuit is pending.

The state education board, currently dominated by Republicans, filed a lawsuit saying the power shift violates the state constitution. A panel of three state judges will hear arguments on Thursday.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s