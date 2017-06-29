Family of missing RDU employee rents helicopter for search

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The family of an employee of RDU International Airport has rented a helicopter to help look for the girl’s car in the area of Falls Lake.

Police said Allison Cope, 24, was a manager at the Starbucks in Terminal 2 and was last seen leaving for her break around 3 p.m. Monday

The FBI and Raleigh Police Department are assisting RDU Police in the investigation. The Wake County District Attorney’s office said they were being updated on the case.

Sarah Kosinski — Cope’s friend and roommate — says police told her surveillance cameras captured Cope going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2.

Her ID badge used to swipe out of the parking lot at 3:08 p.m. But friends said there are no cameras in the manager’s lot where Cope’s car was parked. So it’s unclear if she was driving.

On Thursday, Cope’s family rented a helicopter to search for Cope’s vehicle in the Falls Lake area, friends of Cope tell CBS North Carolina.

Cope is in her mid-20s and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

She has a 2014 silver Ford Fusion and the car has a sticker from a pit bull rescue organization across the back.

CBS North Carolina Wednesday spoke by phone with Cope’s mother, Karen, who lives in California.

Karen Cope said she was “heartbroken and overwhelmed.”