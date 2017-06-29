Missing RDU employee seen at gas station after not returning to work, police say



RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An employee of RDU International Airport was seen at a gas station in Wake Forest after she did not return from work Monday, police confirmed.

Police said Allison Cope, 24, was a manager at the Starbucks in Terminal 2 and did not return from her break Monday afternoon around 3 p.m.

RDU officials said Cope was last seen at the Shell gas station at 942 Durham Road in Wake Forest at 4:15 p.m.

“Airport police have thoroughly reviews the video and there is no evidence that she is under any distress,” RDU said in a release.

Police also said there is no evidence of any crimes being committed at the airport.

CBS North Carolina spoke to Fadel Alabdi, a clerk at the Shell station on Durham Road.

“She pulled up on the outside gas pump and got stuff filling up. While she was filling up, she went to the bathroom. She used it for a couple minutes and walked right out,” Alabdi said.

When asked if Cope seemed distressed, Alabdi said,”No, I didn’t see that on her.”

The FBI and Raleigh Police Department are assisting RDU Police in the investigation. The Wake County District Attorney’s office said they were being updated on the case.

Sarah Kosinski — Cope’s friend and roommate — says police told her surveillance cameras captured Cope going down the escalator and leaving Terminal 2.

Her ID badge used to swipe out of the parking lot at 3:08 p.m. But friends said there are no cameras in the manager’s lot where Cope’s car was parked. So it’s unclear if she was driving.

The SBI confirmed to CBS North Carolina Cope was seen in Northern Wake County the same day she disappeared after she left RDU.

On Thursday, Cope’s family rented a helicopter to search for Cope’s vehicle in the Falls Lake area, friends of Cope tell CBS North Carolina.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office became involved in the search Thursday afternoon. They now have a boat searching the Wake County shoreline of Falls Lake.

Cope is in her mid-20s and stands 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers, police said.

She has a 2014 silver Ford Fusion and the car has a sticker from a pit bull rescue organization across the back.

CBS North Carolina Wednesday spoke by phone with Cope’s mother, Karen, who lives in California.

Karen Cope said she was “heartbroken and overwhelmed.”