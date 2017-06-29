Fort Bragg soldier downloaded child porn at family member’s home, authorities say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WNCN) – A Fort Bragg soldier was arrested Wednesday after authorities said he downloaded child pornography while at a family member’s home in Florida.

Nathan Scott Gray, 31, was charged with 10 counts of child pornography on an outstanding warrant out of Polk County, Florida, officials said.

Gray is a soldier at Fort Bragg assigned to the 8th Military Information Support Group as a Unit Supply Specialist.

The investigation began in February when Polk County Sheriff’s Office detectives began looking into child pornography being possibly downloaded at a home in Lakeland.

The sheriff’s office said that investigation revealed Gray downloaded the child pornography while visiting family on Fairlane Drive in Lakeland.

With the help of the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division, Gray’s computer was seized on Feb. 8. A search of the equipment found 10 images and/or videos of child pornography.

The sheriff’s office said some of the images depicted children as young as 3 years old being sexually abused by adults.

Gray made these filed available to the public, officials said.

He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail.

Gray will be extradited to the Polk County Jail later.