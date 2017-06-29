Goldsboro pair passed counterfeit cash, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County authorities have arrested two people in connection with the use of counterfeit cash at county businesses.

Wayne County deputies were told that someone had used counterfeit money three times at a business in the Mar-Mac area in southern part of the county. At another business in the same area, someone tried to use a counterfeit bill, but failed, deputies said.

“When the clerk confronted the subject about the bill being counterfeit, the subject paid with real money and left the store,” deputies wrote.

Wayne County deputies have accused Brandon Devon Smith and Tangela Elise Flanagan, who share a Goldsboro apartment, of being involved in the incidents at the first business and Smith of being involved in the the second incident.

Smith, 33, is charged with four counts of forgery of an instrument, four counts of uttering a forged instrument, three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses and one count of attempting to obtain property by false pretenses.

His bond was set at $40,000 secured.

Flanagan, 33, is charged with three counts of aiding and abetting a forgery and three counts of aiding and abetting obtaining property by false pretenses.

Her bond was set at $22,500 secured.