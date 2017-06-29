Meth lab found inside Fayetteville home, police say

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police are investigating after a meth lab was found in Fayetteville, according to police.

Police responded around 10 p.m. to a report of narcotics being manufactured in a home in the 2000 block of Ireland Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a “clandestine narcotic laboratory” that appeared to be used for making methamphetamine, police said.

A suspect was found at the scene and arrested. They are currently in police custody.

The Fayetteville Fire Department Hazmat Team and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation were called to the scene. The police and SBI are handling the case.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information regarding illegal narcotic activity is encouraged to contact Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE “P3 Tips” app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.