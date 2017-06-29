NC releases new benefits guide for veterans, active military

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Veterans and active military in North Carolina will have access to a new benefits guide launching this Independence Day weekend.

The North Carolina Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs produced a resource guide with details about programs available to those who served and their families.

The 140 page booklet has sections on employment, healthcare, education, disability benefits, and much more.

“Our intent is to make sure our veterans know about all of their benefits, and they take advantage of them, apply for them, and use them. It strengthens them, their families, and our communities,” said Department of Military and Veteran’s Affairs Secretary Larry Hall.

The state will start distributing 100,000 copies of the resource guide at events this weekend.