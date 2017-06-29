Nearly 12,000 pills stolen from NC pharmacy recovered, 2 charged, police say

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 12,000 prescription pills stolen from a K-Mart pharmacy in Morehead City on June 19 were recovered Wednesday night, authorities said.

Daniel Nyberg and Michael Foley Jr., both of New Bern, are accused of breaking into the pharmacy and stealing the drugs, most of which were opioid derivatives or other controlled substances, police said.

Police responded to the store June 19 for a burglary alarm activation in the store’s pharmacy.

When they got to the scene, they found a white 2015 GMC Sierra truck behind the store with its lights off but occupied by a driver who fled the scene into a nearby neighborhood.

After a brief chase, police said the driver stopped the truck and took off on foot but didn’t get very far before officers apprehended him.

After detaining 30-year-old Daniel Foley Nyberg, subsequent investigation by officers revealed that there was another suspect still inside the store.

A search showed that the second suspect had fled the store leaving the pharmacy door open behind him. Officers also discovered an undetermined amount of medication had been stolen during the break-in.

A cooperative effort with surrounding agencies led detectives to executed a search warrant at a residence on Hanes Farm Road in New Bern. Authorities arrested 37-year-old Michael Dennis Foley Jr. and recovered close to 12,000 pills believed to have been taken during the K-Mart break-in, police wrote.

Police say Nyberg is charged with:

felony breaking and entering

felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle

failing to heed for light/siren

careless and reckless driving

resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer

felony maintaining/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

felony trafficking in amphetamine

two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule V controlled substance

two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin

Police say Foley is charged with:

felony breaking and entering

felony larceny after breaking and entering

felony possession of stolen property

felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

injury to real property

felony maintaining/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school

felony trafficking in amphetamine

two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule V controlled substance

two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance

felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance

two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance

two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin

Nyberg was given a $600,000 bond and Foley was given a $1,000,000 bond.