Nearly 12,000 pills stolen from NC pharmacy recovered, 2 charged, police say

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 12,000 prescription pills stolen from a K-Mart pharmacy in Morehead City on June 19 were recovered Wednesday night, authorities said.
Daniel Nyberg and Michael Foley Jr., both of New Bern, are accused of breaking into the pharmacy and stealing the drugs, most of which were opioid derivatives or other controlled substances, police said.
Police responded to the store June 19 for a burglary alarm activation in the store’s pharmacy.
When they got to the scene, they found a white 2015 GMC Sierra truck behind the store with its lights off but occupied by a driver who fled the scene into a nearby neighborhood.
After a brief chase, police said the driver stopped the truck and took off on foot but didn’t get very far before officers apprehended him.
After detaining 30-year-old Daniel Foley Nyberg, subsequent investigation by officers revealed that there was another suspect still inside the store.
A search showed that the second suspect had fled the store leaving the pharmacy door open behind him. Officers also discovered an undetermined amount of medication had been stolen during the break-in.
A cooperative effort with surrounding agencies led detectives to executed a search warrant at a residence on Hanes Farm Road in New Bern. Authorities arrested 37-year-old Michael Dennis Foley Jr. and recovered close to 12,000 pills believed to have been taken during the K-Mart break-in, police wrote.
Police say Nyberg is charged with:
- felony breaking and entering
- felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- fleeing/eluding arrest with a motor vehicle
- failing to heed for light/siren
- careless and reckless driving
- resisting, delaying and obstructing a law enforcement officer
- felony maintaining/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- felony trafficking in amphetamine
- two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule V controlled substance
- two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance
- two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin
Police say Foley is charged with:
- felony breaking and entering
- felony larceny after breaking and entering
- felony possession of stolen property
- felony conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- injury to real property
- felony maintaining/selling/delivering/possessing a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school
- felony trafficking in amphetamine
- two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule V controlled substance
- two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule IV controlled substance
- felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule III controlled substance
- two counts of felony possession with intent to sell or deliver a Schedule II controlled substance
- two counts of felony trafficking opium or heroin
Nyberg was given a $600,000 bond and Foley was given a $1,000,000 bond.