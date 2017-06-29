‘Operation Summer Solstice’ leads to 41 arrests in Wake County

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — An operation by local, state and federal officers this week in Wake County resulted in 41 arrests and the seizure of more than $20,000 in cash, according to a press release from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

“Operation Summer Solstice” focused on searches of high-risk people on probation or parole supervision and was also meant to find others wanted on outstanding criminal warrants, the department said.

The operation, which was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday, resulted in 41 arrests, the seizure of 15 firearms and $21,000 in cash, plus marijuana, cocaine and crystal methamphetamine, according to the release.

Officers taking part in the operation successfully served 56 warrants that included 75 charges. Officers attempted searches at the homes of 105 probationers or parolees. Fifty-six of those searches were successfully completed and 33 people were charged with probation or parole violations as a result.

According to the release, some of those arrested included a former New Jersey police officer who fled while on trial for official misconduct and racketeering charges, the arrest of a sex offender with nine firearms, and the arrest of probationer in possession of six guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.

Participating agencies include the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, U.S. Marshals Service, Raleigh Police Department, Wake County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Attorney’s Office for Eastern District of North Carolina, Wake County District Attorney’s Office, North Carolina Information Sharing and Analysis Center and police departments from Apex, Cary, Garner, Holly Springs, Knightdale, Rolesville, Morrisville, Wake Forest, and Zebulon. The Wilson Police Department Special Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team also assisted.

“We are grateful to our federal and Wake County law enforcement partners for their hard work on this operation,” said N.C. Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “When weapons, drugs and wanted persons are removed from our streets, everyone enjoys a safer community.”