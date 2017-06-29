Republicans ask prosecutor to look into NC Secretary of State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lawmakers won’t vote on whether to investigate the North Carolina Secretary of state before the General Assembly adjourns, but have asked a prosecutor to look into the matter, a top GOP leader said.

Tim Moore, speaker of the state House of Representatives said his party has reached out to “someone who is a prosecutor in the state” to look into allegations that Elaine Marshall issued notary public commissions to people who live in the U.S. illegally and report back.

He said late Thursday that the legislature is likely to adjourn the current session before midnight and that a vote on creating a panel to investigate Marshall will not come before then.

Marshall is a Democrat who was first elected in 1996.

A House committee had voted Wednesday to allow the full chamber to consider creating a panel.

It was a move requested by Rep. Chris Millis (R-Onslow).

“So, this is not a matter of politics in the least bit. I’ve been very clear in outlining such. This is a matter, truly, of the aspects of following the law,” Millis told CBS North Carolina earlier this week.

Marshall’s office has said commissions have been granted lawfully.