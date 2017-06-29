Temperatures warming, storms possible to end the week

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Skies were sunny and humidity levels low on Wednesday as the beautiful late June weather continued. Highs in the lower 80s will turn to the upper 80s on Thursday and Friday. By the weekend, it will be hot and humid to start July, and some scattered storms will be back in the forecast.

For next Tuesday, on the Fourth of July, it will remain hot and humid with a couple mainly afternoon or evening storms possible.

On Wednesday, the Triangle had a high of 83 after a morning low of 57; and Fayetteville had a high of 88 after a morning low of 60. The normal high this time of year is now 90 with a normal low of 69.

Tonight will be mostly clear and pleasant. The overnight low will be 60. Winds will be light out of the south.

Thursday will be mostly sunny and warmer. The high will be 88. Winds will be south 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday Night will be fair with increasing humidity. The overnight low will be 66. Winds will be south 3 to 5 mph.

Friday will be partly cloudy and humid with a slight risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 88; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Saturday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a couple PM showers and storms possible. The high will be 90 after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny, hot and humid, with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 91, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Monday will be partly sunny, hot and humid, with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Tuesday, the 4th of July will also be partly sunny, hot and humid, with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

Next Wednesday will be partly sunny with a chance of a shower or storm. The high will be near 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 20 percent.

