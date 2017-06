WILMER, Texas (WNCN) — A tractor-trailer carrying a load of pigs crashed Thursday morning in Wilmer, Texas, outside of Dallas, and shut down Interstate 45, according to CBS DFW.

The truck crashed into the median on I-45 around 6:30 a.m. local time. The big rig then flipped on its side and burst into flames, according to CBS DFW. Both sides of I-45 in the area were shut down.

The truck was loaded with hogs and some of those hogs were able to get out of the truck and begin roaming the interstate.