VIDEO: 2 face charges after violent road rage altercation

MARICOPA, AZ (KRON) — Two men are facing charges after a violent road rage altercation in Arizona.

The incident is believed to have started earlier with the two suspects cutting each other off.

A man is first seen breaking out the window of this driver’s SUV.

That driver then gets out of his vehicle with what appears to be an extendable baton and bashes out the back window of the man’s car.

Both suspects were charged with misdemeanors.

And while both men are said to have expressed regret and remorse, Maricopa police say this kind of behavior cannot be tolerated.