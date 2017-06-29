VIDEO: Coast Guard rescues 1 child, 4 adults from water off NC coast

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT/WNCN) – Five people were rescued near Masonboro Inlet after their boat flipped on Wednesday.

Four adults and a 4-year-old were rescued by the Coast Guard at around 8:20 p.m. after their 22-foot boat capsized approximately three miles off Wrightsville Beach, according to a release.

All five on board were wearing life jackets and no one was injured.

A Towboat US crew arrived on the scene later to transport the vessel.

“We are very pleased with the fact that the Wrightsville Beach crew was able to respond, rescue five people and return them safely to shore in under 40 minutes,” Coast Guard Chief Warrant Officer 2 Keith Moore said in a release. “Furthermore, the five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case.”