Wake Forest police release image connected to 2 vehicle break-ins

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) – Wake Forest police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a person the department said was connected to vehicle break-ins.

On June 20, two vehicle break-ins occurred – one in the 1100 block of Front Gate Lane and the other along the 700 block of Heritage Arbor Drive.

The person seen in the surveillance image is wanted for questioning in connection with the break-ins.

Anyone who believes they may recognize or know the whereabouts of this person is encouraged to call the Police Department Tip Line at 919-435-9610. All calls are confidential.