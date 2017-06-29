Warrants: 16-year-old Wake Forest boy facing 10 child sex crime charges

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (WNCN) — A 16-year-old Wake Forest boy is facing 10 felony child sex crime charges, according to Wake County arrest warrants.

Nicholas Fabian Jones is accused of duplicating at least 10 images or videos of young children engaged in highly disturbing sexual acts either on their own or with adult males, warrants show.

The children involved in the sex acts ranged in age from approximately 2 years old to 12 years old, according to documents.

Jones is facing 10 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. The charges date back to Nov. 6, 2016, warrants show.

The court documents did not reveal how Wake Forest police were able to catch Jones with the child pornography.

The teen was given a $25,000 secured bond.

If Jones is released, he will be ordered to be put on electronic house arrest, have no access to any computers or devices that can connect to the internet, abide by all rules set by his parents, and have no unsupervised contact with children under the age of 12, according to a release order filed with the warrant.

Jones has no prior criminal history.