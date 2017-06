BRITTS TOWNSHIP, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman has died after escaping a house fire Thursday morning in Britts Township in Robeson County, according to the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office.

Crews responded to the fire on Willoughby Road around 1:30 a.m. A man and woman were inside the home when the fire started, but both were able to escape, according to fire officials. The woman died shortly after escaping the fire, officials said.

