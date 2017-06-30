3 Cumberland County teens face 30+ charges each after cars smashed with rocks, deputies say

Timothy Lassiter, left, Tyler Jackson, center, and Tyquon Mallette face a slew of misdemeanor charges in Cumberland County.


FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies have arrested three teens they say were throwing large rocks into randomly picked cars, smashing windows and causing “extensive” body damage.

The damage was reported in the area of U.S. 301, according to deputies, and the Sheriff’s Office boosted patrols in the area in response. Deputies were also given the description of a vehicle that was “was reportedly used in the property damage incidents.”

Just before 4 a.m. Friday, deputies, with the help of Hope Mills Police, stopped a vehicle that matched the description. Inside the vehicle, officers spotted “several rocks and debris.”

“During the course of the investigation it was found the three occupants of the vehicle were indeed the suspects that had been damaging cars,” deputies wrote.

Timothy Lassiter, 17, of U.S. 301 outside Hope Mills; Tyquon Mallette, 16, of Gilliam Street in Hope Mills; and Tyler Jackson, 17, of Riddle Road outside St. Pauls, are each charged with two counts of misdemeanor damage to real property and more than 30 counts of misdemeanor damage to personal property.

Bond for Lassiter and Jackson was set at $21,000 secure. Bond for Mallette was set at $20,500 secured.

Deputies say they expect to arrest two more people in the case.

