Bergdahl case: Judge lets rare misbehavior charge proceed

Bowe Bergdahl
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2016, file photo, Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl arrives for a pretrial hearing at Fort Bragg, N.C. A military judge won't throw out charges against Bergdahl despite scathing comments that President Donald Trump made on the campaign trail. The Judge, Army Col. Jeffery Nance, wrote in his ruling Friday, Feb. 24, 2017, that he found Trump's comments disturbing but that they didn't constitute unlawful command influence. (AP Photo/Ted Richardson, File)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The military judge overseeing Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl’s case says prosecutors can try the soldier on a rare charge alleging he endangered comrades by walking off his post in Afghanistan in 2009.

The judge, Col. Jeffery Nance, rejected a defense motion on Thursday to dismiss the charge of misbehavior before the enemy, which carries up to a life sentence.

Bergdahl also faces a desertion charge, punishable by up to 5 years, at trial in October.

Defense lawyers said prosecutors used faulty logic to charge Bergdahl with a crime more serious than his underlying actions.

The judge acknowledged that case law is “scarce” because the misbehavior charge is so rarely used, but he said a soldier who leaves his post alone and without authorization should be aware he could face punishment.

