Cargo ship runs aground off Virginia coast

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 586-foot cargo ship carrying cement and steel is disabled in the Elizabeth River after running aground off Sewells Point Thursday afternoon.

Coast Guard watchstanders in Portsmouth received a call at 12:50 p.m. that the bulk cargo ship Mallika Naree lost propulsion in the Elizabeth River, hit a buoy and ran aground outside the channel.

Crews launched from Coast Guard Station Portsmouth around 1 p.m. An MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City was diverted at 1:20 p.m. to conduct an overflight assessment of the area.

Commercial tug boats have moved the cargo ship to a nearby anchorage in the Elizabeth River, where it is safely anchored.

No injuries have been reported and the ship is not taking on water, Coast Guard officials say. There are also no signs of pollution.

Crews from the Virginia Marine Resources Commission and the Norfolk Fire Department are also on scene.

