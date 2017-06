CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – A Cary police officer on a motorcycle was transferred to the hospital after being involved in a traffic collision, according to Randall Rhyne with the Cary Police Department.

A round 3:45 p.m., multiple vehicles were involved in a collision near the intersection of Ten Ten Road and Kildaire Farm Road.

One of the vehicles veered off and hit a Cary police officer on a motorcycle.

The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries, officials said.