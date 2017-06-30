Compass Center aims to prevent, end domestic violence



CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – Domestic violence is never a comfortable subject to talk about, but the staff and volunteers at the Compass Center for Women and Families do it every day where they can potentially change or save someone’s life.

Since 1979 when it was known as The Women’s Center, The Compass Center for Woman and Families helps individuals and families prevent and end domestic violence and become self-sufficient.

The organization serves around 6,000 individuals mainly from Orange, Durham, Chatham and Wake counties each year.

While most of us associate domestic violence with physical abuse against women, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men experience domestic violence in their lifetime.

Domestic violence can also take many other forms other than physical abuse.

Financial, emotional and verbal are all forms of abuse and the Compass Center can help with all of them.

Their 24-hour-a-day crisis hotline is a great place to start.

That number is 919.929.7122

Financial abuse is something not many people are familiar with or can recognize.

Cordelia Heaney, the executive director says, “It’s the No. 1 reason people don’t leave a lot of times is because financially they can’t and sometimes abusers know that.”

Assistance offered on the crisis hotline or in person at their Chapel Hill office include financial literacy education, career exploration and preparedness, legal information, support groups, safety planning and connection to other community resources.

The Compass Center is located at 210 Henderson Street in Chapel Hill.