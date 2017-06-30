Deputy fired after joking on social media about shooting someone



PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Pinellas County Deputy was terminated on Thursday after posting a comment about shooting someone in a joking manner on social media.

In a Snapchat post, Deputy Austen Callus, 23, wrote, “Nothing like almost shooting someone to set your mind right lol. God I gate people with knives”

The Sheriff’s department received a complaint about his post on Tuesday. Callus was placed on leave Wednesday and fired Thursday for misconduct.

Callus admitted to placing the photograph and statement on SnapChat on Sunday.

“As a result of Callus’ inappropriate comments and out of concern for the safety of others, he was placed on administrative leave,” a statement from the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s office officials said Callus was hired on Nov. 28, 2016. He was assigned to the Patrol Operations Bureau in May 27, working North District.

Callus was still on probationary status at the time of his termination.