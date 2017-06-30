Driver ticketed for strapping furniture, bicycles to roof

This June 28, 2017, photo provided by New Hampshire State Police trooper Nicholas Iannone shows a vehicle with household goods on its roof, including furniture, boxes and a wheeled basket after New Hampshire State Police pulled over on Interstate 93 near Londonderry, N.H. The agency is asking residents to limit the amount of luggage they place on top of their cars. (Nicholas Iannone/New Hampshire State Police via AP)

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — One New Hampshire driver should’ve heeded the old advice that you can’t take it with you.

WMUR-TV reports a minivan pulled over on Wednesday had furniture, bicycles and boxes strapped to the roof and a wheeled basket dangling over the back window. There was also a furniture dolly hanging against a driver’s side window.

The items on the roof doubled the height of the van, which was pulled over going north on Interstate 93 near Londonderry.

State police posted a picture of the van on Facebook.

Police are warning people to avoid driving with too many items strapped to the tops of their vehicles. They say the number of items on the van constituted a hazard.

Police issued the driver a ticket for negligent driving and having an uninspected vehicle.

