Fayetteville part of national push to get kids on baseball diamonds this summer

Fayetteville, N.C. (WNCN)- Friday, Fayetteville welcomed “Play Ball Summer,” an intiative launched by the U.S. Conference of Mayors.

Mayor Nat Robertson is joined the effort, proclaiming June through August as a time to get kids to pick up a bat and a glove.

On a Friday morning, or any morning for that fact, 11-year-old Max Nausadis was ready to step up to the plate at Lamon Street Park.

“For some reason, baseball for me was some kind of thing in my heart that I like,” he explained to CBS North Carolina’s Beairshelle Edmé.

His passion for baseball is exactly what mayors across America want to foster with their nationwide initiative.

“For Fayetteville, baseball’s going to be transitional, you know, transforming our community, you know, pro sports and the types of things we offer the better quality of life for our residents,” Robertson said. “We’re really looking forward to the Houston Astros getting to town in 2019 and playing ball in our stadium.”

Nausadis is excited for the city’s new minor league team. But Friday, it was the Buies Creek Astros who the boy watched and played with.

“Yeah, I want to go pro. I want to become a star one day,” Nausadis said. “You feel so excited about hitting the ball on the base, I did. I had fun hitting the ball.”

If it were up to him, everyone would get on the diamond.

He said it’s pretty simple: “Just have fun. Just play ball. That’s what baseball is all about. That’s about all I got!”