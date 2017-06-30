RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A quick look at Fourth of July activities in the area.
GARNER
Lake Benson Park
921 Buffaloe Road, Garner
Event starts at 5 p.m.
North Carolina Symphony begins at 8 p.m.
Fireworks after concert finishes
WAKE FOREST
Wake Forest High School
420 W. Stadium Dr., Wake Forest
Event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk
FUQUAY-VARINA
South Park
900 S. Main Street
Gates open 6 p.m.
Fireworks at sundown
Morrisville
Morrisville Elementary School
1519 Morrisville Parkway
Gates 6 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.