Fourth of July activities

By Published:
Millions of Americans will celebrate Independence Day with "driveway fireworks." (Pixabay/CC0)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A quick look at Fourth of July activities in the area.

GARNER
Lake Benson Park
921 Buffaloe Road, Garner
Event starts at 5 p.m.
North Carolina Symphony begins at 8 p.m.
Fireworks after concert finishes

WAKE FOREST
Wake Forest High School
420 W. Stadium Dr., Wake Forest
Event starts at 5:30 p.m.
Fireworks start at dusk

FUQUAY-VARINA
South Park
900 S. Main Street
Gates open 6 p.m.
Fireworks at sundown

Morrisville
Morrisville Elementary School
1519 Morrisville Parkway
Gates 6 p.m.
Fireworks at 9:30 p.m.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s