Man shot to death in Durham apartment complex, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Durham police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the McDougald Terrace housing complex Friday morning.

Police responded to the complex around 6 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Officers were told the shooting occurred near Building 59 on Wabash Street, but upon arrival, police found a man dead from a gunshot wound near Building 55 in the area of Ridgeway Avenue at Dayton Street, police said.

Police have not released the identity of the victim or said whether they’re looking for a suspect or if one is in custody.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.