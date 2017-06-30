More than a dozen guns, 3 bulletproof vests, cocaine seized from Hillsborough home

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Hillsborough man is facing more than a dozen charges ranging from drugs to weapons violations following the execution of a search warrant at his home Thursday, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies executed a search warrant at the home of Daryl Frederick Crawford II, in the 2500 block of N.C. Highway 86 North on Thursday. The warrant was obtained in response to multiple complaints from residents regarding drug sales being conducted at the home.

During the search, more than a dozen firearms were seized, including semi-automatic assault rifles and semi-automatic handguns, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, three bulletproof vests and more than 90 grams of cocaine were also seized, according to the sheriff’s office.

Crawford was in the home at the time of search was taken into custody without incident, the sheriff’s office said.

Crawford was charged with two counts of trafficking cocaine, maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances, possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possess drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell/deliver MDMA, and 13 counts of possession of firearm by convicted felon.

The suspect is being held in the Orange County Detention Center under a $1 million bond.