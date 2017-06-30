Ohio police have revived same man from overdoses 20 times

By Published:
File photo from WIVB-TV

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) – An Ohio police officer says one man has been revived with the opioid-overdose antidote naloxone 20 times by police, but he still disagrees with a city councilman who asked if it’s possible for emergency crews to stop responding to drug overdose calls.

Dayton Police Major Brian Johns tells the Dayton Daily News law enforcement took an oath to protect life, comparing the situation to a first responder not doing CPR on an obese person because they have poor dietary habits.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Middletown City Council member Dan Picard said last week arresting people who overdose increases the burden on taxpayers and strains the court system.

Picard is standing by his comments, saying “we need to put a fear about overdosing in Middletown.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s