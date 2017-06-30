PHOTOS: Guardrail slices through roof of SUV on Apex road, man injured

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was injured after running his SUV off an Apex road and then slamming into a guardrail and flipping over, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers.

Raleigh 911 communications received a call regarding the crash around 9:20 a.m. and dispatched troopers to the scene, which was located on Friendship Road at Woods Creek Road.

According to troopers on scene, the male driver, who has not been identified, was driving on Friendship Road when his vehicle went off the right shoulder of the road. The driver attempted to come back onto the road but lost control and flipped the vehicle on its side. The SUV slid on the road until it slammed into the guardrail, which penetrated the top of the vehicle, causing it to overturn.

Since the guardrail went into the top of the SUV, firefighters had to cut the guardrail out of the roof in order to flip the vehicle upright.

The driver was taken to WakeMed Cary by ambulance with only minor injuries.