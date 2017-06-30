Pregnant woman struck by lightning in Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WFLA) – A 9-month-pregnant woman was struck by lightning during a storm in Fort Myers Thursday afternoon.

She was rushed to Lee Memorial Hospital from a gated community near Colonial Country Club. Police said she was on a street when she was hit.

There was no immediate word on her condition.

The woman’s name was not released.

Tampa-based National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew McKaughan said there have been three fatal lightning strikes in the U.S. so far this year, including two in Florida.

