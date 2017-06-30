Small plane crashes on 405 Freeway in California

IRVINE, Calif. (WNCN) — A plane has reportedly crashed on the southbound 405 Freeway at MacArthur Boulevard in Irvine, California, according to CBS Los Angeles.

The Cessna 310 crash landed on the northbound lanes just after 9:30 a.m. local time (12:30 p.m. EST). The 405 Freeway was initially closed in both directions at MacArthur due to debris on the roadway, CBS Los Angeles reported.

According to the California Highway Patrol, the plane crashed in the northbound lanes and came to rest on the southbound side.

CBS Los Angeles reports that John Wayne Airport has been shut down to arrivals in the aftermath of the crash. Departing flights have not been affected.