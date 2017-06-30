Storms this afternoon, unsettled through the Fourth of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The dry and pleasant weather is now a thing of the past as higher humidity and afternoon storms are set to return to central North Carolina this afternoon. While we don’t have any extreme or record heat on the 7 day forecast, there are more highs in the 90s than we’ve seen in a while.

Today will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with a few afternoon showers and storms. The high will be 88; winds will be south 5 to 10 mph. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Tonight will be mostly cloudy and dry. A shower or two will be possible close to sunrise on Saturday. Expect a low of 72.

Saturday will be rather cloudy, hot and humid, with a couple showers and storms possible. The high will be 88 with a rain risk of 40 percent.

Sunday will again bring more clouds than sunshine with scattered showers and storms possible. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy, hot and humid, with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 92, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday, the Fourth of July will be partly sunny, hot and humid, with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 93, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will have a mix of sun and clouds along with a chance of a shower or storm. The high will be near 92, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

