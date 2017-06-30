Tennessee dad caught with 9 pounds of cocaine in car with children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A father accused of having more than nine pounds of cocaine in his car as his two young children sat inside has been arrested and remains jailed.

According to a Metro police affidavit, Blas Valle Garcia was stopped during a narcotics investigation.

Detectives reportedly found a total of 4,132 grams, or more than nine pounds, of cocaine in the vehicle.

At the time, police said Garcia’s 3-year-old son and 5-year-old daughter were inside the car.

Garcia, 28, is charged with two counts of child neglect and felony drug possession with intent to sell, deliver or manufacture.

His bond is set at $270,000 and his is due in court Monday.

