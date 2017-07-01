1 dead in broad-daylight shooting at Fayetteville apartments

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in an apartment complex along the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

Police said that a resident of the apartment complex heard gunfire and then found the victim on the ground behind one of the buildings in the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died, police said.

No other information was released by authorities.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).