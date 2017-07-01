1 dead in broad-daylight shooting at Fayetteville apartments

By Published: Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in Fayetteville are investigating a homicide after a deadly shooting that happened in broad daylight Saturday.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in an apartment complex along the 4700 block of Republican Road near the Ramsey Street corridor, Fayetteville police said in a news release.

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

Police said that a resident of the apartment complex heard gunfire and then found the victim on the ground behind one of the buildings in the apartment complex.

The victim was taken to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, but later died, police said.

No other information was released by authorities.

Anyone with any information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to contact Detective D. Franklin with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 723-4650 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s