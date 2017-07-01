20 charged in drug sweep in eastern NC, sheriff says

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Twenty people are facing charges after thirteen people were taken into custody on drug charges as part of “Operation Summer Takeoff,” officials say.

The investigation was conducted by the Kinston Police Department with assistance from the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office and other state and federal agencies.

The campaign began Thursday at a house at 1006 E. Gordon Street in Kinston where police said they found two stolen handguns, 16 grams of heroin, 1.4 pounds of marijuana, and four ounces crack cocaine, according to authorities.

Torrie Hood, Esless Antonio White and Alkein Ajawun Muhammad were arrested and charged in that incident, officials said. Hood had recently been released from federal prison after serving 14 years for drug trafficking.

Ten other people were arrested during the roundup.

However, Kinston police said seven people are at-large on active arrest warrants.