DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — All northbound lanes of Interstate I-95 were closed in Harnett County for about an hour after a vehicle crash on Saturday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 12:23 p.m. at mile marker 70, which is Bud Hawkins Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The northbound lanes reopened around 1:30 p.m.

However, traffic is backed up about two miles in each direction, according to N.C. DOT maps.