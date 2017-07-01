Divers find body in NC lake after possible drowning reported

NEBO, N.C. (WSPA) – A person drowned at Black Bear Cove on Lake James, according to McDowell County emergency officials.

A call came in at about 4:15 p.m. on Saturday reporting a possible drowning off Lake James Road, near the Black Bear access area.

McDowell EMS, McDowell Rescue, Hankins Fire Department, and McDowell County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Divers found the victim under water at about 4:59 p.m., officials said.

The victim has not yet been identified.

N.C. Wildlife and the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.