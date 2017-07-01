Hot and humid into the 4th of July

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — With high humidity levels it felt like it got into the 90s on Saturday. For Sunday everyone will actually get into the 90s and it will feel even hotter with the humidity factored in.

On Saturday, the Triangle had a high of 89 after a morning low of 74; and Fayetteville had a high of 90 after a morning low of 75. The normal high this time of year is 90 with a normal low of 69.

Late Saturday afternoon a couple showers and storms moved into the Sandhills as a trough of low pressure drifted across the western part of the state. A couple evening showers and storms will be possible Saturday evening. No severe weather is expected with any precipitation. Otherwise it will be muggy overnight and heading into Sunday morning.

That trough of low pressure will drift to the southeastern part of the state on Sunday and will help trigger an afternoon or early evening storm on Sunday. Any storm that pops up is not expected to become severe. Sunday will be a few degrees warmer than Saturday pushing all of central North Carolina into the 90s.

That trough will hang around on Monday and Tuesday, so each day there could be an afternoon or evening shower or storm. On Tuesday, any storm that does pop up should die out by sunset, so firework shows hopefully will go off without a hitch.

Some more widely scattered afternoon and evening storms will be possible on Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures stay close to 90 degrees.

Next Friday a front will try to approach, and with it there could be a shower or storm. If that front can get through the state, there are signs that next Saturday could be mainly dry and seasonable.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with an evening shower or storm possible. The overnight low will be 73. Winds will be southwest around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday will be partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 92. Winds will be west around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Sunday Night will be partly to mostly cloudy. The overnight low will be 72. Winds will be light out of the west-southwest.

Monday will be cloudy to partly sunny and hot with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be 91; winds will become south around 5 mph. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Tuesday, the 4th of July will be partly sunny, hot and humid, with a PM shower or storm possible. The high will be around 90, after a morning low of 70. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Wednesday will have clouds and sun with couple PM showers and storms possible. The high will be 89, after a morning low of 73. The rain risk will be 40 percent.

Thursday will be cloudy to partly sunny, with a risk of a PM shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Friday will be partly sunny with a risk of a shower or storm. The high will be 90, after a morning low of 72. The rain risk will be 30 percent.

Next Saturday will be partly sunny. The high will be 89 after a morning low of 70.

This forecast was prepared by the WNCN weather team and is based on the latest information available and years of weather forecasting in North Carolina. It was not produced by a computer like many forecasts you find on the web, social media and smarts phone apps.

