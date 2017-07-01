NC community college administrator charged with DWI, marijuana possession

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt Community College administrator was arrested on a number of charges, including DWI and hit and run, in Fredericksburg, Virginia, on June 17, WNCT-TV has learned.

Donald Spell, vice president of Student Development Services at Pitt Community College, is charged with DWI, hit and run, possession of marijuana and misdemeanor elude/disregard police.

Spell was given a $5,000 bond and bonded out June 19.

Spell was previously convicted of a DWI in Beaufort County in 2002.

His hearing date is set for September 14.

WNCT has reached out to Pitt Community College for comment.