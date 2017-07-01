NC driver swings knife at passenger, locks her in car, deputies say

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Pitt County deputies arrested a woman on a slew of charges stemming from a domestic incident, including assault with a deadly weapon and second-degree kidnapping.

Deputies say 33-year-old Keta Lamb was driving with a friend along Mozingo Road Thursday night when they got into an argument. She pulled the car over to the side of the road before swinging a knife at her friend.

Deputies also say Lamb locked the doors and wouldn’t let her friend out of the car.

Deputies were dispatched to the Highway 264 overpass on Mozingo Road shortly after 10 p.m. Thursday.

Lamb now faces a number charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, injury to personal property, communicating threats and second-degree kidnapping.

Lamb is at the Pitt County Detention Center under a $108,000 bond.