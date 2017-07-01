NC officials make undercover drug buys, nab woman for trafficking opiates, deputies say

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – A Washington woman is behind bars on a $150,000 bond after she was charged with drug trafficking.

On June 21 investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested 30-year-old Pamela Sue Koonce of Washington, authorities said.

Koonce was charged with four counts of trafficking opiates and two counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver oxycodone – a schedule II controlled substance.

Deputies said that investigators purchased oxycodone and hydrocodone pain medication from Koonce, which led to her arrest.

Koonce is currently on probation for purchasing a methamphetamine precursor, officials said.

