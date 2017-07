Johnston County, NC (WNCN) – Police say 26 year-old Jeremy Charbanneau of Four Oaks was killed when a car swerved into his lane, struck his vehicle and caused it to overturn Friday night.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. on Devil’s Racetrack Road near Strickland Crossroads Road in Four Oaks.

Two other people were injured in the crash.