GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) – The Goldsboro Police Department says a missing 10-year-old girl has been found and is safe.

Saturday afternoon, police asked for the public’s help in finding the girl who walked away from her apartment building.

Police say Trinity Bass was last seen walking away from her apartment on Cashwell Drive in Goldsboro.

Bass was found around 9 p.m., according to reports.